Amanda Kloots gets first dose of vaccine following husband Nick Cordero's Covid-19 death

Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots has received the coronavirus vaccine - eight months after her Broadway star husband died following a gruelling Covid-19 battle.

The 38-year-old The Talk co-host and fitness instructor revealed she received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in a post on Instagram, admitting she felt "emotional" and grateful to the volunteers working at the vaccination centre.

“I just got my COVID 19 vaccine!” Amanda rejoiced. “I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines. I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting.”

She continued: “I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now. I had Elvis (son, 19 months) beside me and Live Your Life playing in the car.”

“THANK YOU to the National Guard that was here today volunteering since 5:30am administering the Pfizer vaccine to willing arms,” Amanda added, revealing she had been terrified “since Nick has passed, as a single mother of getting this virus."

"Now I am one step closer (to immunity)," she declared. "Thank you to my friends @laurencpresent and @thompoint0 for driving and being by my side.”