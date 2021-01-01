NEWS Sir Elton John losing weight during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Elton John has embarked on a fitness and diet regime to help him shed the pounds during the lockdown.



The Rocket Man star's filmmaker husband David Furnish gave an interview to Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Friday about lockdown life with the music legend during which he touched on Elton's health journey.



Speaking to GMB’s Richard Arnold he divulged: “(Elton) has embarked on a fitness regime and a diet, he’s been losing weight, he’s been looking after himself really, really well."



He continued: "We’ve been really busy, happy and fulfilled and also, more important than anything, spending more time together as a family and loving it."



Furnish detailed how the time has drawn the couple closer together.



“We work together at home, we produce his radio show, we get on really well, we just enjoy each other’s company and we’re happy as a family. I want my kids to go back to school,” he shared.



Asked if their children have experienced any negativity for having two dads, he explained: “We’ve been very fortunate within their school and within their community everybody’s been really warm, really welcoming to us, treated us the same as any other family, so they’ve not witnessed any of that."



The 73-year-old I'm Still Standing hitmaker recently appeared in a public service ad, filmed at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And noting his husband was a recent recipient of the jab, Furnish said: “It’s a big load off my mind obviously.”