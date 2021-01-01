NEWS Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License denies Lil Tjay & 6LACK official singles chart top spot Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo holds at the summit of the Official Singles Chart for a sixth consecutive week, denying Lil Tjay & 6LACK a Number 1 debut in a very close race for the top spot.



Drivers License faced off this week with Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s Calling My Phone, which, after leading in the midweeks, enters at Number 2, finishing just 1,700 chart sales behind.



Though Calling My Phone has finished at Number 2, it’s the most streamed track of the week, with 7.2 million plays. Originally teased by rapper Lil Tjay back in December before bringing on singer & rapper 6LACK, Calling My Phone is the latter’s first ever Top 40 hit in the UK, while Lil Tjay previously featured on Pop Smoke’s Top 5 single Mood Swings in 2020.



Another big Top 10 entry comes from Riton & Nightcrawlers’ Friday ft. Mufasa & Hypeman which climbs six places to yet another new peak at Number 10.



Taylor Swift’s Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – a new recording of her 2008 hit Love Story – lands at Number 12 to become her 35th Top 40 hit, while ATB’s Your Love (9pm) with Topic and A7S lifts two places to Number 21.



Yet more new entries are up next, from West London rapper Central Cee’s Commitment Issues (23), Dua Lipa’s We’re Good (25) and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants United Kingdolls with UK Hun? (27).



Ava Max’s My Head & My Heart climbs six to a new peak (29), and 2019 Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence also climbs six to 33 with his winning entry, the now-viral Arcade (33), landing just ahead of Headie One’s Siberia ft. Burna Boy (35) from the new deluxe version of his 2020 album Edna – his ninth Top 40 track.



Finally, Slowthai seizes a place in the Top 40 with Cancelled ft. Skepta. The single from his new album Tyron lands at Number 39 to become the rapper’s first ever Top 40 hit.