NEWS Meek Mill upsets Kobe Bryant fans with 'insensitive' new rap Newsdesk Share with :





Meek Mill has enraged fans by rapping about late sports icon Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash in a newly-leaked track.



His upcoming collaboration with Lil Baby has hit the Internet and in it Meek raps: "And if I ever lack I'm going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe".



The line has upset fans of the legendary Los Angeles Lakers basketball star, who feel the tone is insensitive and disrespectful to those who lost loved ones in the crash.



Meek has jumped on social media to slam those calling on fans to 'cancel' him, tweeting: "somebody promo a narrative and y'all follow it... y'all internet antics cannot stop me (sic)..."



Kobe, 41, tragically died on 26 January 2020 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others after the helicopter they were travelling in crashed into a hillside in California amid heavy fog.



It's not the only controversy swirling around Meek at the moment - he clashed with rival Tekashi 6ix9ine outside an Atlanta, Georgia nightclub at the weekend. Meek has also been criticised for being a part of packed shows in Houston, Texas as Covid-19 cases were on the rise across the state.