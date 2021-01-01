NEWS The Weeknd gifted diamond Super Bowl ring Newsdesk Share with :





The Weeknd celebrated his birthday by unwrapping a custom diamond ring commemorating his show-stopping Super Bowl Halftime Show.



The Blinding Lights hitmaker was apparently gifted the one-of-a-kind piece by his manager and XO label boss Amir 'Cash' Esmailian in celebration of the singer's 31st birthday on Tuesday, which he celebrated nine days after headlining the American football extravaganza.



The pricey design, which mimics the official Super Bowl rings presented to the winning team members, features 16 carats of diamonds, with the words "World Champions" wrapped around an image of the Lombardi Trophy, and notes the game's final score of 31-9 in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' crushing defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs.



The ring, created by celebrity jeweller Elliot Eliantte, also features The Weeknd's name on the side, and "XO" in diamonds across the top, reports TMZ.



The Weeknd performed a medley of hits including Starboy, I Can't Feel My Face and Earned It during a blistering 13 minute-plus set at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.