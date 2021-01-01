Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson back in the studio

Jesy Nelson is back in the recording studio again just two months after exiting Little Mix, teasing fans with a solo project.

The singer shared what looked like a studio session photo with a guitarist and engineer and then followed songwriter/producers Patrick Jordan Patrikios and Sunny, who have both worked with Little Mix, on Instagram on Thursday.

Patrikios also shared an Instagram Story segment featuring a happy Jesy chatting to an engineer.

Fans are now convinced she has hooked up with the two hitmakers and Hanni Ibrahim to record her first solo material, especially after she shared a cryptic "Let's go!" post and 'liked' a comment about releasing new music on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, her former bandmates - Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall - are gearing up to release their first track as a trio, Heartbreak Anthem.

Jesy shocked fans when she left the band in December last year to focus on mental health issues.

Her statement read: "To all my Mixers, the past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life.

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process... I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy."

Jesy also revealed she was ready to start a "new chapter" in her life and thanked fans for their ongoing support.