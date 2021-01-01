Haim and John Legend lined up for pre-Grammy Awards event

Haim, John Legend, Jhene Aiko, and H.E.R. are set to perform at a virtual pre-Grammy Awards event in place of the annual MusiCares' Person of the Year gala.

MusiCares bosses began planning the digital show in November after deciding against selecting a Person of the Year honouree for 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and now they have revealed details for the online fundraiser.

Music on a Mission will feature never-before-seen sets from a string of stars, and include footage of past Person of the Year performances from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Usher, Stevie Nicks, and Tom Petty.

Laura Segura, MusicCares' executive director, tells Billboard, "We've turned a difficult situation into really a special one for the people who are going to get to view it."

Aerosmith were saluted last year, when the Foo Fighters and the Jonas Brothers were in attendance.

DJ D-Nice will help get fans warmed up for the 12 March bash with a pre-show DJ set, two days before the Grammy Awards.

Funds raised from the event will benefit MusiCares officials in supporting music community members in need during the coronavirus crisis.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://support.musicares.org/live.