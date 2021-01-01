Kodak Black engaged

Kodak Black is engaged to rapper Mellow Rackz.

The Tunnel Vision star pulled out all the stops to pop the question to Rackz, and arranged for a plane to fly by with the message "Might as well marry me Melody. I love u" on the back.

A video shared by Rackz on social media showed the plane, Black holding a box containing a giant diamond ring, and then Mellow wearing the ring as she hugged her husband-to-be.

She also confirmed she was engaged by sharing a picture of herself and Black, real name Bill Kapri, kissing on Instagram, writing alongside it: "Mrs. Kapri. I said yes."

The engagement news comes just weeks after Black was released from prison, after receiving a pardon from former U.S. President Donald Trump on his last full day in office on 19 January.

Following his release, Black tweeted: "I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing."