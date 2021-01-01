Dave Grohl named first pet after the Bee Gees

Dave Grohl was such a big fan of the Bee Gees growing up, he named his first pet after the band of brothers.

The Foo Fighters recently performed a cover of the trio's You Should Be Dancing for British radio host Jo Wiley's Sofa Session show and the frontman revealed the song was a full-circle moment for him, taking him back to vacations with his relatives in Miami, Florida.

"My cousins lived in Miami and so when we went to visit them in 1979 (it was at) the height of the Bee Gees disco craze (there)," the rocker explained.

"They lived pretty close to where the Bee Gees lived," he went on.

Grohl and his cousins would drive all over the city hoping to glimpse their heroes, and he ended up taking a special memory home with him.

"While we were visiting our cousins their dog had puppies and we wound up taking one of the puppies home... and we named it Bee Gee... Who's not a Bee Gees fan?" he asked.

Grohl admitted he found it really easy to hit the band's famous high notes as the Foo Fighters rehearsed You Should Be Dancing.

"I have never, ever, in my life sung like that but it was the easiest song I have ever sung," he said.

"I didn't realise that my voice (could do that)... I sing the song in, like, six minutes and I was done. I was like, 'Oh my God, I should have been singing like that for the last 25 years'," he reflected.

Now, Grohl hopes his cover will land him a meeting with existing Bee Gee Barry Gibb: "I've not met Barry... We're in the same universe but we never met."