Police looking into Marilyn Manson abuse allegations

Authorities in Los Angeles are planning to meet with at least one of Marilyn Manson's abuse accusers to determine if there are grounds for a criminal investigation.

The shock rocker's career has taken a nosedive since his ex-fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood, named the musician as her abuser in a candid Instagram post in early February, and a string of other women, including Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, have since also come forward with their own troubling experiences with Manson.

The Rock is Dead singer, real name Brian Warner, has hit back at the accusations, branding them "horrible distortions of reality".

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he posted to social media.

However, the controversy has cost him his recording contract, and his talent agency representation, as well as two acting gigs.

According to TMZ, it has now been revealed FBI agents have examined the complaints made against the 52-year-old, and have brought in local law enforcement from Los Angeles.

Officers from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department have since reached out to at least one alleged victim to discuss her claims as part of an initial probe, although the woman's identity has not been made public.