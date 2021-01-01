NEWS Kelly Rowland's waters broke in her son's bed Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Rowland's waters broke while she was in bed with her son Titan.



The Destiny's Child star gave birth to baby Noah - her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon - on 21 January, and opened up to U.S. TV show Extra about his arrival into the world.



"My water broke in Titan's bed," she laughed. "(Titan) called, 'Mommy, Mommy,' and I go there in the middle of the night, and next thing I know I was like, 'You need to go get your dad.'"



Kelly, who is promoting her new single Black Magic, added that she's revelling in her new baby bubble with her two boys, and said of her latest addition: "He's so awesome... I'm just getting all of my little cuddles and kisses in where I can. He's a healthy baby. He is very alert. He's already lifting the head up."



And six-year-old Titan, who chose his sibling's name, is already doing well with his big brother duties.



"No one's more excited about Noah than Titan... if Noah cries, if Noah whimpers, if Noah does anything, Titan's like, 'Noah, Noah.' He's such a great big brother. He's been waiting for this moment, waiting!" Kelly gushed.