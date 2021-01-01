NEWS Christine McVie clarifies Fleetwood Mac tour remarks Newsdesk Share with :





Christine McVie has clarified the comments she made in a recent radio interview which suggested Fleetwood Mac would never tour again.



The singer/songwriter said on BBC Radio 2 show, Sounds of the 70s with Johnnie Walker, earlier this month that her ex-husband John McVie and fellow bandmate Stevie Nicks had made it clear they wouldn't be up for another band trek. She also stated she was "getting a bit too old for it now" and Mick Fleetwood was the only band member keen to tour.



McVie has now addressed the fall-out from her comments in a new Rolling Stone interview, confessing she's "thrilled" to see so many people are interested in Fleetwood Mac's future.



"I'm thrilled to see that everyone still cares so much about Fleetwood Mac, how humbling to know what a lasting impact this band has had," she said. "To clarify my recent comments, I was specifically asked if Fleetwood Mac would tour again. I gave a cheeky answer indicating that the band might be 'done with that' or 'you just never know'. I always intended to convey that, particularly after the last year, we just don’t know what the future holds.



"In no way are any members of Fleetwood Mac 'done' with being part of the band. If anyone took that from my statement, that was a misperception and not intended. Fleetwood Mac is part of the DNA of who I am, and I know the same is true for Stevie, Mick and John. As for future touring... Who knows. We continue to hope for the best."



The band has been on hiatus since the conclusion of their An Evening With Fleetwood Mac tour in November, 2019 - the group's first tour since parting ways with Lindsey Buckingham and replacing him with Neil Finn and guitarist Mike Campbell.