Travis Barker unveils CBD line

Rocker Travis Barker is following his new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian into the wellness market with his own CBD line.



The Blink-182 drummer has launched Barker Wellness Co., and alerted fans to his new business venture in a post on his Instagram Stories timeline.



According to the new social media account for the firm, the musician will be using the brand to sell "premium quality and ethically made vegan, THC-FREE, cannabinoid-infused wellness products for your body and mind".



Barker, who follows a gluten-free and vegan diet, has previously shared his enthusiasm for CBD (cannabidiol), turning to the cannabis compound to alleviate chronic pain following a series of health issues.



Kardashian is also a fan of CBD, and has recommended various products via her Poosh lifestyle brand.



The couple has been linked for the past month, and Kardashian made the romance Instagram official on Tuesday when she posted a photo of the stars' hands intertwined.



The picture was captionless, but Barker shared his approval by commenting with a black heart emoji.



Barker is the latest celebrity to rave about the benefits of CBD and start his own range - Kristen Bell, Tommy Chong, and Mike Tyson are also invested in the market.