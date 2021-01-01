Hindus upset by Rihanna's topless pose with Ganesha pendant

Rihanna has sparked a backlash after she wore a Ganesha pendant in a topless photoshoot.

The pop superstar wore nothing but purple lavender satin boxers from the latest Savage x Fenty men's line in the Valentine's Day Instagram post, which featured the pendant, on a long necklace, dangling by her navel.

One of the best-known deities in Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of wisdom, and not all of Rihanna's fans were impressed with her adorning the accessory.

"She's literally wearing a Ganesha necklace wtf (what the f**k) my religion is not your aesthetic," one commenter wrote.

"Wearing a Ganesh necklace whilst naked seems very disrespectful to Hinduism," said another follower.

The incident isn't the first time the Barbadian entrepreneur has been slammed with accusations of cultural appropriation. In October she was taken to task by fans for using the song Doom by Coucou Chloe in her Savage X Fenty collection fashion show. The track samples a hadith, a set of sacred Muslim texts or sayings, and followers found Rihanna's use of it in a casual setting offensive. The singer then issued an apology, stating: "I'd like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show. I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake."