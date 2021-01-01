Ed Sheeran teases new album in 30th birthday post

Ed Sheeran celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday by teasing fans a new album is on the way.

The Castle on the Hill hitmaker celebrated the milestone and used an Instagram post marking the special occasion to reveal his career plans for 2021.

Ed told his followers he plans to drop a "fourth instalment in the series" this year - a reference to his mathematics-themed album titles Plus, Multiply, and Divide.

Alongside a picture of his birthday cake and a photo of himself as a child, dressed as a pirate, he wrote: "30 today. Thank you for all your wonderful messages, I feel very loved."

He went on: "Currently dressed the same as I was on my 3rd birthday about to chow down on Colin the pirate caterpillar (cake), poor bloke," before teasing: "I'll be back online with the 4th instalment in the series later this year, until then xx (sic)."

The announcement follows the December release of the new dad's latest track, Afterglow.

"Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you," he wrote at the time, clarifying: "it’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy!"

It marked the first new material from Ed since his 2019 album, No.6 Collaborations Project, which featured the likes of Stormzy, Khalid, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Eminem.