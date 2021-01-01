Madonna putting together Madame X tour documentary for Netflix

Madonna is set to release a Netflix documentary featuring extensive footage from her troubled Madame X tour, according to new reports.

The film will feature behind-the-scenes clips of Madonna in action and is set to detail the battles she had with hip and knee injuries, which forced her to cancel several dates in 2019 and early 2020.

A source told The Sun: "Madonna quite literally put blood, sweat and tears into the Madame X tour and she wants this documentary to show it off for the spectacle that it was."

They went on: “She’s never been the type to fade into the background, so viewers will definitely get to witness her dry sense of humour," adding: "she has spent weeks watching previews and helping to edit the footage at home in the U.S."

The upcoming film will come 30 years after her ground-breaking documentary Truth Or Dare, which chronicled life on the road during her Blond Ambition tour.

Meanwhile, Madonna is also working on a movie about her life, which she is directing and co-writing with Diablo Cody.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer, a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said in a statement last September.