Man charged in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father

New York police have charged a 70-year-old man for the hit-and-run which allegedly led to the death of Nicki Minaj's father.

Charles Polevich turned himself in to authorities in Nassau County, Long Island on Wednesday morning, five days after he reportedly struck Robert Maraj with his car and fled.

Maraj, age 64, was admitted to a local hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries over the weekend.

According to officials, Polevich admitted returning to his Mineola home and hiding his 1992 Volvo Station Wagon under a tarp.

However, cops were able to trace the vehicle back to the man's address using local security camera footage.

He has since been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence.

At a press conference, Nassau County Detective Lieutenant Stephen Fitzpatrick explained: "Mr Povelich did stop at that time, but then fled after that once he saw that he had injured this person."

Polevich was arraigned in Nassau County Court and was released on $250,000 (£180,000) bail.

According to The Associated Press, he was also ordered to surrender his passport and remain in New York, and has had his driver's licence suspended.

He is due back in court on 26 February.

Following the developments, Maraj's estranged wife, Carol, told Newsday, "I'm very, very, very happy about the arrest."

Nicki has yet to comment on the tragedy.