Demi Lovato suffered three strokes, heart attack after drug overdose

Demi Lovato's near-fatal 2018 drug overdose caused her to suffer three strokes and a heart attack as doctors fought to save her life.

The Confident hitmaker will lay out her personal struggles in the new YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, and in the trailer, which was released on Wednesday, the singer revealed just how close she came to death after suffering a setback in her battle with sobriety.

In the teaser, Demi suggested keeping her issues bottled up caused her to act out and put her life at risk.

"Any time that you suppress a part of yourself, it's gonna overflow," she said, later confessing: "I crossed a line that I had never crossed... I snapped."

Recalling her near-death experience, Demi shared: "I had three strokes, I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes (to live)."

The footage is soundtracked by an as-yet-unreleased song, which the lyrics suggest shares the same title as the docuseries.

"I'm rebirthing, I'm starting over," Demi declared.

"I've had a lot of lives, like my cat; I'm on my ninth life. I'm ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music. I'm not living my life for other people, or their headlines, or their Twitter comments," she went on.

The hard-hitting four-part series, which chronicles the events which led up to her medical emergency, will also feature appearances by her family and close friends, as well as Christina Aguilera and Sir Elton John, who admitted: "When you're young and you're famous, my god, it's tough."

The trailer also indicated Demi will open up about her short-lived romance and engagement to actor Max Ehrich, who was dumped by the singer in September.

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will open the South by Southwest Film Festival on 16 March.