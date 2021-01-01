NEWS Cardi B thanks fans for support after latest single 'Up' debuts at number two on Billboard Hot 100 Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B has thanked her fans for their support after her latest single 'Up' debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.



The 28-year-old rapper has admitted the chart feat is a major deal for her, as she insisted this is the kind of stuff that only happens to "pop girls”.



The US megastar also noted that the last solo rapper to have a track debut in the top 5 of the US chart was Lauryn Hill with ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’ in 1998.



Cardi tweeted alongside the chart infographic: "Just landed and my wifi back poppin .I want to say thank you to all my fans and supporters this is BIG for me .I wanted to beat my last solo single number & I over succeeded.First time a female rapper debut top 5 since Lauren.This is pop girl s*** but I’m not pop . (sic)"



Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' is currently number one, and if the 'Press' rapper overtakes her, she will land her fifth US No1.



Meanwhile, Cardi recently hailed ‘Up' as "more cocky" compared to her "very sexual” hit 'WAP'.



In the music video for the song, Cardi bids farewell to 2020 with a funeral for the unprecedented year with a gravestone with "RIP 2020" on it and also locks lips and tongues with a group of female dancers in the racy video.



Cardi didn't want to repeat herself and recreate another ‘WAP’ - which features Megan Thee Stallion - while she insisted the goal was to create "something more gangster" and inspired by the Chicago Drill music scene.

She said: "I wanted to do something really different. It took me more than a month …we started rehearsing in December for this moment …The grind don’t stop. I thought that my last song was more sexy … I wanted to do something more gangster, more cocky.



"My last song was very sexual, very sexual. So I always want my next songs to be different than the one before. If a topic on one of my songs is money, the other topic I want it to be about something else. When I started rapping, when I first put music out, like my mixtape, it was all … This might sound crazy, but I got really inspired of Drill Chicago music. I was young, and I liked that and everything, so my mixtape was very all about gangster violence. If it’s up, then it’s stuck. That’s where I wanted to take it with this record."



'Up' is set to feature on Cardi’s hotly-anitciapted follow-up to her 2018 critically-acclaimed debut studio album 'Invasion of Privacy’.