NEWS Mariah Carey to be honoured by African American Film Critics Association





Mariah Carey is set to receive a special honour by officials at the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA).



The We Belong Together singer will receive the Innovator award in recognition of her visual creativity in music videos and specials.



"Mariah Carey is often recognized as a global icon for her musical gifts, but rarely is she celebrated for the visual storytelling in her music videos and specials," said Gil Robertson, the association's CEO/president, according to Billboard. "We're recognizing her as a creator. She has been very involved over the years in the creation, stories and storylines in her videos and we thought she deserved recognition."



George C. Wolfe, who directed the awards season favourite Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, will also receive a special honour - he'll be taking home the Salute to Excellence accolade.



Netflix bosses will be presented with the Cinema Vanguard prize for "fostering a global tribe rooted in bringing all people together across various languages and continents through the power of cinema", while politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams' documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy will be recognised with the Stanley Kramer Award for Social Justice at the organisation's 12th annual AAFCA Awards, which will take place online on 7 April.



Previous recipients of the special honours include Quincy Jones, Sidney Poitier, Carl Reiner, Edward James Olmos, George Lucas, and Cicely Tyson.