Mandy Moore fuming at interview snub over refusal to relive abuse trauma

Mandy Moore has taken aim at the press after she was snubbed for an interview because she apparently refused to revisit her allegedly abusive marriage to Ryan Adams.

The This Is Us star went public with her claims against Adams in a damning expose published in The New York Times in early 2019 when she claimed the musician, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2016, was psychologically abusive during their relationship. Adams has denied the accusations despite several other women, including his ex-fiancee Megan Butterworth, called him out on sexual misconduct and manipulative behaviour.

Since speaking out, Moore has been able to let go of her painful past and enjoy the true happiness she has found with her second husband Taylor Goldsmith, with the couple now expecting their first child.

However, Moore was left fuming after editors at an unidentified publication scrapped plans to interview the star unless she opened up further about "a certain subject" - indicating it revolved around her former marriage - even though the article was supposed to profile her "entire life and career".

In a lengthy Instagram Story post on Tuesday, Moore admitted she had "hesitated" in sharing the news online, but knew she had to address the snub after waking up with her blood "still boiling".

Alongside a shot of the message she had received, informing her the interview could no longer go ahead, she wrote: "When they (the publication) were told that I had spoken plenty about a certain subject in my life and would have no further comment (truly there are countless interviews they could pull from, that story is over and there's nothing more to say.), this was the response we got back (sic)."

She fumed: "Any comment I make about said experience becomes clickbait and gives them (abuser) the energy and time they seek and have already stolen from too many for too long."

Moore added: "the message this sends is insulting and so out of touch with the cultural discussion around abusive relationships, directly linking someone's value back to their abuser."

She closed the missive by writing: "I am about to give birth any second and I'm not afraid to draw healthy boundaries. Bye."