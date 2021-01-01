NEWS Louis Tomlinson hopes to give his fans some new music this year Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Just Hold On' singer has been musing over ideas for his follow-up to his debut solo album, 'Walls', and though he doesn't have any "concrete plans" to release his second full-length release just yet, the 29-year-old star is "sure" something will come out before the end of 2021.



He tweeted: "I've been doing a lot of thinking about my next record. It's going to be special!"



When one follower asked if he knows when his next LP will arrive, Louis replied: "No concrete plans because I don't need that pressure while I'm writing. I'm sure I will have something out this year but unlikely that will be the album. Who knows though!"



And when another fan asked which songs from 'Walls' will be a "good bridge” to the next album, he responded: "Great question. Walls, only the brave, kill my mind, copy of a copy (sic)"



In November, Louis admitted that some songs on his first album were "truer to [him] than others", and so with his follow-up he wants to ensure he's "owned” everything he's trying to say.



He explained: “I’m very, very excited. I had basically penciled down a plan before corona took over our lives. And now it's kind of given me a little bit of time to really get into what I want to say and what I want things to sound like. Because, you know, I was really proud of my first record, but there were moments that I felt were truer to me than others. I think that there were some songs where I took slightly more risk and owned what I love, saying, ‘This is who I want to be’. So I want to take a leaf out of their book.”



The One Direction star - who released ‘Walls’ last January - also previously revealed he's been inspired by Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist John Frusciante, but admitted he hasn't got the nerve to get in touch with him as he thinks he's "too cool" to speak to him.



He said: “I grew up on their album 'By the Way'. And during lockdown I've been knee deep in their stuff. I’ve watched every documentary, every video. And I find their lead guitarist John Frusciante just fascinating.”



Asked if he has spoke to the musician, he said: “I f****** wish.



“No, honestly, I think he’s too cool for that. He’s not into that kind of thing.”