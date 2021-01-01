Joe Jonas revamps Valentine's Day post after fans misinterpret photo

Joe Jonas had to amend his Valentine's Day message to wife Sophie Turner after it made fans wonder if the actress was pregnant again.

The Jonas Brothers singer posted a sweet throwback photo of the Game of Thrones star relaxing on a couch in sweatpants, slippers, and a sweatshirt that she'd pulled up to reveal her large baby bump.

However, some fans didn't quite understand it was a throwback photo from her first pregnancy, which they didn't document on social media at the time, and assumed he was making a new announcement.

He originally captioned the picture: "Happy Valentine’s Day to my 2 Valentines," but the fan reaction forced him to delete the original post on Twitter and upload it once again, with the extra word "throwback" besides the photo. He simply edited the caption on Instagram.

Sophie and Joe became first-time parents when they welcomed baby Willa last summer.

The British actress married the singer in Las Vegas in May 2019 followed by a more formal ceremony in France the following month.