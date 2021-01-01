NEWS Wolf Alice confirm their return with new project 'The Last Man On Earth' Newsdesk Share with :





Wolf Alice have seemingly confirmed their return with a new project titled 'The Last Man On Earth'.



Ellie Rowsell and co shared the title on their website along with a video of a flickering eye and invited their fans to sign up to their mailing list for future updates.



It's not known at the time of writing whether 'The Last Man On Earth' is a single or album name.



The indie group - whose last studio album was 2017's Mercury Prize-winning 'Visions of a Life' - had been enjoying some downtime, but Ellie revealed in 2019 that she was reading books and listening to other bands in a bid to spark her creative juices and that they had plans to pen new material.



She said at the time: "I've just read the book 'Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine' [by Gail Honeyman]. That was quite a good read.



"I've been listening a lot to that new Crows song. I've been trying to listen to a bit of country music. I've never written country and I don't know anything about it, so you can listen to it without putting on your analytical ears. That's quite relaxing to me as a punter.



"I used to play Irish music so I've been trying to get back into that."



Ellie continued: "It's too early to say at this point, but ideally I'd like to have something new. I'll still be just as excited if we didn't, but that's six months away, so I'm not going to be chilling that hard the whole time!"



A year later, Dirty Hit label boss Jamie Oborne spilled that Wolf Alive would spend 2020 working on their new record.



He said: “It’s going well. The guys are just writing. The demos are pretty well formed, we’ve settled on a producer and they’ll be starting in about a month’s time. It’s going to be amazing. They’re an incredible band already but seem really inspired to make their best album.”