Emeli Sande has left her record label

The 'Next To Me' hitmaker has left EMI after a decade as she felt a lot of pressure trying to live up to the success of her 2012 debut album 'Our Version Of Events and she's said to now be feeling more relaxed about her musical future.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Emeli and her label have decided to go their separate ways after ten years together.



“She had a great time and with their support she became a massive success story thanks to Our Version of Events.

“But her two follow-up albums haven’t had the same sales figures and it has been difficult for her.



“Emeli sat down with the label and decided now was the right time to do her own thing.



“She is hard at work on a new album. This has allowed her to take the pressure off and she is feeling very relaxed.”

The 33-year-old singer revealed in December she was taking a break from social media in order to work on her new music.



She said: “I’m taking a break offline now to focus fully on finishing the next album and to prepare for when I can perform live for you again.



“I’ll see you on the other side with a whole new chapter of life, love and music to share!”



Emeli previously admitted she "doubted" whether she should continue as a musician while battling anxiety and depression after she split from husband Adam Gouraguine in 2013, less than a year after they tied the knot.



She said: "I doubted whether I wanted to continue being a musician. I questioned whether people wanted to hear me, because people were saying I was on TV too much. People said I was overexposed, and then I thought, 'Maybe I don't have a place in this music industry, and if people don't want to hear it, what shall I do?'



"I was going through my separation, and really trying to get my head around the industry and where I sat in it.



"It was everything all at once, and I lost my confidence. Even though I was shy as a kid, I was very confident about what I wanted to do, and I worked to try to make it happen.



"The saddest part, when someone's suffering like that, is you lose your natural personality and the confidence goes."