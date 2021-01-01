NEWS Liam Gallagher has insisted an Oasis reunion is 'gonna happen' Newsdesk Share with :





The 48-year-old rocker once again sent fans into a frenzy on social media on Sunday (14.02.21) after he reignited rumours his former band Oasis – whom he fronted with his brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher – will get back together after more than a decade apart.



Liam responded to a fan on Twitter who begged him to get the ‘Wonderwall’ hitmakers back together so they could see the band live.



The fan wrote: “HEY LIAM,i need you to give me hope that oasis will come back please i'm 19 years old i want to live that concert, i HATE not being born earlier (sic)”



And Liam replied: “It’s gonna happen (sic)”



Although the rocker didn’t give any further information on the subject, fans have since speculated the group could reunite later this year, after Liam reached out to his brother – whom he fell out with backstage at an Oasis concert in 2009, causing the demise of the band – to claim that 2021 is “our year”.



He tweeted on New Year’s Day (01.01.21): "HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x (sic)”



Meanwhile, Liam previously claimed his older brother turned down a whopping £100 million offer for the ‘Some Might Say’ musicians to go on a reunion tour.



The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who went solo in 2017 – revealed Oasis were close to reuniting for a run of gigs shortly after their split, but their ex-guitarist wasn't willing to get back together for the shows.



Liam said: "When someone offers you 100 million pounds to do a few gigs and that man, you're going to go, 'Alright then yeah…' there was a lot of money knocking about.



"It was 100 million pounds to do a tour and that and I'm thinking, 'I'm not a d***head, know what I mean? I'll have a bit of that.'



"He’s not into it is he? He's after a knighthood isn't he?"