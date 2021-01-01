NEWS Courtney Love gets Covid-19 vaccination in London Newsdesk Share with :





Courtney Love has received the Covid-19 vaccine in the U.K. despite being a U.S. citizen.



The Hole singer, who moved to London from Los Angeles last year to focus on writing her book and recording a new album, updated her fans in a post on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself at a Chelsea clinic receiving the vaccination on Valentine's Day.



The 56-year-old, who was dressed in head-to toe-black with a matching mask, captioned the image: "Got vax, in Chelsea, thank you @nhsenglandldn."



The vaccine was rolled out in the U.K. in December, with the elderly, "clinically extremely vulnerable people" under the age of 70, and health and social care workers being given priority.



Explaining why the rocker has received the jab already, a spokesperson for Love told MailOnline: "She has an underlying health condition that makes her eligible. She is extremely grateful to the NHS and all the front line workers."



According to the current U.K. government schedule, the 2.4 million residents who fall into Love's 55-59 age bracket will be eligible for vaccination closer to April.