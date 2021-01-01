Meek Mill & Tekashi 6ix9ine face off outside Atlanta club

Rap rivals Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine came close to trading blows on Sunday morning as they left an Atlanta, Georgia club.

Meek was getting into his car when he and Tekashi spotted each other and started hurling insults.

In video, obtained by TMZ, both could be heard yelling at each other, alongside members of their entourages.

At one point Tekashi appeared to lunge at Meek.

After the confrontation, Tekashi jumped on social media and wrote: "STOP LETTING THESE RAPPERS LIE TO YOU! THEY TO TOUGH FOR SECURITY @meekmill RUNNING AROUND WITH POLICE (sic)."

Meek responded, insisting it was no accident he and his rival were outside the same club: "69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf (what the f**k)...," he wrote. "We did not run into each other I was getting in my car he just popped out... we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment (sic)...

"The feds sent him to take me out wtf. (I) had to spit on him so he retreated lol (laugh out loud) he really waited outside the club for me. I thought I was dreaming wtf we almost smoked him lol he posed a lil threat popping up in the parking lot waiting for me (sic)."

Meek and Tekashi have been at loggerheads on social media ever since the Going Bad rapper took aim at 6ix9ine for co-operating with FBI officials to get himself out of prison on gang charges.