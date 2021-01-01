NEWS Offset treats Cardi B to luxury Valentine's weekend getaway Newsdesk Share with :





Offset whisked his wife Cardi B and their daughter off to paradise to celebrate Valentine's Day.



The romantic Migos rapper also splashed out on roses, a huge teddy bear, and heart-shaped balloons, which filled the couple's luxurious suite, complete with a four poster bed he had covered in rose petals in the shape of a heart.



Cardi gave a tour of the suite on her Instagram Story on Saturday and asked her husband, "You did this? You did that? You did that for me?", to which he replied, "I did that for you."



The Up hitmaker then gushed, "You did that for me? Well, I don't even know what to say."



The couple later enjoyed an alfresco breakfast of fresh fruit, eggs and bacon.



Offset's grand gestures came hours after his spouse urged men to be particularly generous on Valentine's Day.



In a series of Twitter posts, Cardi wrote: "Yes! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift (sic). Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass (sic)."



The rap star was subsequently accused of hypocrisy, with fans pointing out that she has been very generous towards Offset over the years - buying him luxury cars and expensive jewellery in the past - but Cardi was quick to fire back, tweeting: "Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin 'but you bought your man a lambo but remember... I got 550K ring on my left hand, 400k ring on my right, Thousands of dollars In Birkins, soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rolls Royce truck... so we even in gifts (sic).



"So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy. If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$. It’s fair... now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a b**ch (sic)."