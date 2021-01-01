NEWS Shia LaBeouf double dated Sia & FKA twigs Newsdesk Share with :





Sia has accused Shia LaBeouf of double dating herself and FKA twigs.



The Chandelier singer previously called out the troubled actor for allegedly conning her "into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single" after twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against Shia for abuse and sexual battery in December, and now the Australian star has confirmed she was unaware she was part of a bizarre love triangle with the former couple.



After admitting she was "hurt emotionally" by the actor, calling him a "pathological liar", Sia told The Sunday Times: "it turns out he was using the same lines on me and Twigsy, and eventually we found out because we ended up talking to one another."

She went on: "both of us thought we were singly dating him. But that wasn't the case. And he was still married."



Shia was reportedly married to actress Mia Goth.



Sia claimed Shia told her he wanted to marry her "and live a sober life", adding: "I feel like I'm always gonna love him because he's such a sick puppy."



Shia, who recently checked into a rehab facility to tackle a series of personal issues, previously responded to Barnett's allegations, stating: "I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations."



Acknowledging he had been "abusive to myself and everyone around me for years" the star admitted: "I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt".



He also insisted "many of these allegations are not true", but accepted he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done".



Meanwhile, Shia's lawyers recently responded to Barnett's suit, stating their client "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in Plaintiff's Complaint, denies that Plaintiff has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of client (LaBeouf), and denies that Plaintiff is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever."