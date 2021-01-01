Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit and run - report

Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, has reportedly been killed in a hit-and-run in Long Island, New York.

Nassau County Police officials confirmed Maraj's death to TMZ on Sunday, revealing the 64-year-old was walking in Mineola on Friday evening when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and died over the weekend.

The Anaconda hitmaker, who has often shared photos with her dad on social media, has yet to comment on the shocking news, but a representative for Nicki has confirmed her dad's death to the outlet.

Local authorities have asked witnesses to come forward, so they can bring the driver who fled the scene to justice.

The sad news comes just five months after the rapper gave birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.