Geri Horner shares message of self-love in Valentine's Day lyric video 'Without Love'

This Valentine’s Day, Geri Horner (née Halliwell) shares a message of self-love to accompany the lyric video for her song ‘Without Love’ – and a special jam tart recipe, as a treat.“Valentine’s Day can be the loneliest day of the year for some. I wanted to say to everyone – women and men, girls and boys and everyone in between – that I’m thinking of you, and I know what that feels like. For years my mother used to write me Valentine’s Day cards and pretended it wasn’t from her. Maybe today can be about us sharing the love and giving yourself a bit of self-love.”The idea for ‘Without Love’ came to Geri a few years ago, she said: “The song was inspired by a young artist in a boyband. I looked at him and I wondered if he was lonely. It reminded me of when I was younger. I was having all this success, I chased all those things and flew too close to the sun, but I didn’t have love in my life.”“It’s a cliché but it’s true – you have to learn to love yourself first. Everything else comes after. Otherwise, you will constantly feel empty no matter how many people adore you.”‘Without Love’ lyricsYou’re Number One, now everyone is so impressed,Charmed by your ways, those easy lays, they get undressed.Flying high is lonely, showbiz is phony.Look in the mirror and ask yourself.Without love,Where would you be without love?When will all this be enough?Where would you be without love? Without love?Remember who you used to be,A boy who’d give just anything and more,Anything just to be loved.You’re in the sky, burning so bright, close to the sun,Still you can fly, chasing that high, you feel so numb.Your world is changing, it’s busy faking.Don’t be afraid to ask yourself.Without love,Where would you be without love?When will all this be enough?Where would you be without love? Without love?Remember who you used to be,A boy who’d give just anything and more,Anything just to be loved.