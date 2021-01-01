NEWS Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s 'Calling My Phone' set to end Olivia Rodrigo’s reign Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



US rappers/singers Lil Tjay and 6LACK are set to score their big breakthroughs this week with new collaboration Calling My Phone, which takes an early lead at Number 1 on the Official Chart First Look. The track could end Olivia Rodrigo’s five-week reign at the top with Drivers License this Friday, should it maintain its current momentum.



Bronx rapper Lil Tjay landed his first UK Top 40 hit last year as a guest feature on Pop Smoke’s Top 5 smash Mood Swings, while for Atlanta-born rapper/singer 6LACK, Calling My Phone would mark his first Top 40 single.



Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of Love Story, now titled Love Story (Taylor’s Version), is new at Number 4. The original peaked at Number 2 in 2008 and marked her first UK chart entry.



Party banger Friday by Riton & Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman continues to climb, currently up another eight places to Number 8, potentially earning the British DJ/producer his first UK Top 10 single.



Finally, Dua Lipa’s new single We’re Good, taken from her newly released Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition) album, starts at Number 20.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Listen to the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1's Official Chart show with Scott Mills every Friday from 4pm.