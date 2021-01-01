NEWS Post Malone to headline Pokemon Day celebration concert Newsdesk Share with :





Post Malone is to headline a virtual concert to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokemon.



A trailer for the virtual concert, in which the rapper/singer is transformed into a Pokemon-style video game character, has dropped and he can't wait to perform at the special gig, which will take place online on 27 February, also known as Pokemon Day.



"I've been a Pokemon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokemon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome," he said in a statement.



The virtual concert will be free to view from 7pm ET on the official Pokemon YouTube channel and Pokemon's official Twitch channel.



When asked by Billboard what fans can expect from the show, Post said, "They’ll just have to tune in and watch! The Pokémon team put in so much work -- this is one of the coolest things I’ve been a part of. There may be some surprises, too. It’s going to be a lot of fun."



Last month, Katy Perry was announced as an ambassador for Pokemon's 25th anniversary celebrations.



"Pokemon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokemon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokemon on the street with Pokemon GO," the pop star said in a statement at the time. "I've even visited the Pokemon Cafe in Japan while on tour! It is an honour to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it's provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world."