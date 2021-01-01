NEWS Brandy teams up with Cinderella co-stars for medley music video Newsdesk Share with :





Brandy has teamed up with her Cinderella co-stars Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, and Bernadette Peters for a music video featuring a medley of songs taken from the 1997 TV movie.



Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, which starred Brandy in the titular role and the late Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother, was added to Disney+ on Friday. And, ahead of its streaming premiere, Brandy and choreographer/singer Todrick Hall dropped the new video, which begins with them singing Impossible in his house, before Brandy has her princess moment in an iconic blue ballgown.



"In 1997 I saw Cinderella starring Brandy and it changed my life! It is THE REASON why I started singing and dancing and pursuing Broadway, so when @brandy agreed to sing with me, my fairy tale dream came true. I am living proof that dreams really do come true!" Todrick tweeted alongside the video.



The video, which also starred Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox, came as Brandy told Vulture magazine she's "working on" bringing a soundtrack for Cinderella - which never happened upon its original release - to life.



"I am working on that. I am definitely working on that. I keep hearing the talks about it," she smiled.



She also reflected on having the opportunity to sing alongside Whitney, who died in 2012, saying: "Oh my God, the singing in the studio was unbelievable. Like, we just have so many beautiful moments and it's actually captured. You can find it - our chemistry, us trying different melodies, trying different notes. We just were very open with each other and it was a collaborative effort. And then performing it in the actual film, like shooting with her - it was just so fun. I never could have believed that if you told me that when I was a kid."