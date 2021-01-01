Diplo sorry for playing Morgan Wallen hit after racial slur fallout

Diplo has apologised for playing a Morgan Wallen track during his Super Bowl after-party DJ set and promised to donate to the NAACP.

Country singer Wallen has been blacklisted in the music industry since he was caught on camera using the N-word with friends following a drunken night out last month.

He quickly apologised, but the backlash has continued, and Diplo was heavily criticised for playing Wallen’s 2019 track Heartless during his appearance at a party last Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Diplo wrote, "Heartless is a old song of mine thats been in my live set for years.

"Im sorry, I didn't mean to make anyone mad or offended by playing a song featuring Morgan. It was by no means a Political statement or a message. Jason (Isbell) is doin the right thing, Im also donating my proceeds (sic)."

Earlier on Wednesday, musician Jason Isbell announced he was donating all songwriting royalties he receives for his track Cover Me Up, which appeared on Warren’s hit record, Dangerous: The Double Album, to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Wallen has returned to social media to urge fans not to defend his actions, because he knows he "let so many people down" with his use of the racial slur, which he realises "can truly hurt a person".

"I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me," he added. "But for today, please don't. I was wrong. It's on me. I take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I'm facing."

Wallen's music was removed from a host of radio stations and playlists across the U.S. in the wake of the scandal, while his recording contract has also been put on hold “indefinitely”.