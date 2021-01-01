Dave Grohl & Killer Mike lead music industry pandemic support group

Dave Grohl, Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike, and Quincy Jones have joined forces to lead a new advisory board to help support U.S. artists hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Independent Venue Association's leaders will share knowledge and expertise to help members navigate through the remainder of the global health crisis.

NIVA formed in March 2020, shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered venues and forced the cancellation of concerts and festivals.

"When the pandemic first hit it was clear the independent live music community would need to come together and rally for relief," Boris Patronoff, Chair of the NIVA Advisory Board, said in a statement. "Doing just that, a dedicated group of promoters set out to form NIVA and we proudly stepped up to support them. The accomplishments to date have been remarkable and I’m thrilled to serve what I believe will be an important organisation for years to come."

Over 800 venues have since banded together to join the coalition, which has spearheaded the #SaveOurStages campaign.