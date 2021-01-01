Justin Bieber to make history with TikTok Valentine's Day gig

Justin Bieber will serenade his 19.7 million TikTok followers with a special show on Valentine's Day.

A week after Miley Cyrus performed a brief set at the first TikTok Tailgate before the Super Bowl, Bieber will be staging the first performance of his 2013 fan-favourite album, Journals, as part of the Live From the Drew House gig on his profile page.

The gig, which will be the platform's first-ever long-form concert, will begin at 9pm ET and re-air on Monday at 1pm ET.

Journals was the companion album to Bieber's documentary, Believe, and Bieber can’t wait to treat his fans to a special performance to celebrate the romantic holiday on Sunday.

"I'm excited to bring this show to life," Bieber said in a statement. "Journals is one of my favourite projects and I've never performed it live. I'm grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine's Day."

No tickets or virtual permission is needed, just head to TikTok to watch the show.