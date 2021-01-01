Pink releasing duet with daughter Willow

Pink and her daughter Willow are releasing a duet in time for Valentine's Day.

Willow Sage Hart showed off her vocals in Pink's first post on TikTok on Monday, as she belted out part of an original tune called Cover Me in Sunshine, and now Pink has announced the track is getting an official launch on Friday.

"We thought we'd put it out around Valentine's Day as a big old hug and kiss to all y'all (sic)," the proud star told fans in a Twitter video.

“Cover Me In Sunshine” ft. #WillowSageHart – Available Friday 2.12 Pre-Save Now," she wrote in an accompanying message.

Willow's lyrics for the feelgood track include: "Cover me in sunshine/ Shower me in good times/ Tell me that the world's been spinning/ Since the beginning and everything will be all right/ Just cover me in sunshine."

Although the single will be Willow's first proper release, she previously joined her mum onstage for The Disney Holiday Singalong special last year, when they performed a cover of Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).

In addition to Willow, Pink also has a four-year-old son Jameson with her husband, Carey Hart.