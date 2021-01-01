NEWS One shot of tequila led to Bruce Springsteen's DWI arrest Newsdesk Share with :





Bruce Springsteen's DWI arrest stemmed from a shot of tequila he accepted from a fan, according to new reports.



The music legend was arrested in November, while riding his motorcycle through Sandy Hook in his native New Jersey, minutes after taking photos with a group of fans.



Bruce, who has always maintained he is not a big drinker like his father, reportedly took a shot of tequila one of the fans offered him and rode off.



"Bruce stopped, took the pictures, then a fan offered him a shot of liquor, which he took, while sitting on his bike, which was stationary," a source told Page Six.

"Park Police saw what happened and they immediately pulled Springsteen over as he drove away," they went on.



Another source told a New Jersey newspaper the singer's blood-alcohol level was .02 and the legal limit in New Jersey is .08.



He was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.



The scandal has led to Jeep bosses pulling Springsteen's new The Middle ad, which was one of the hit commercials to air during the Super Bowl on Sunday



According to TMZ, Springsteen was cooperative throughout the run-in with police and is now due to appear in court to face the counts in the coming weeks. It's believed to be the first such arrest for the 71-year-old.