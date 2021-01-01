Blake Shelton 'can't imagine' his life without Gwen Stefani's kids

Blake Shelton has become so enamoured with his fiancee Gwen Stefani's three children, he "can't imagine" his life without them.

The Happy Anywhere singer has grown close to Gwen's sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and six-year-old Apollo ever since the musicians started dating in 2015, and although parenting as their future stepfather hasn't been easy, he's taken a liking to the role.

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" he told California radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather.

"I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious (sic)," he admitted.

However, Blake makes sure he's also able to lighten the mood when appropriate.

"I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie," the singer continued, sharing: "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing."

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now," he added of the boys, who he reportedly approached for permission to propose to their mother before getting down on bended knee in October.

Gwen shares her children with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, but she has made her appreciation for Blake's support as a co-parent clear after dedicating a social media post to her now fiance on Father's Day last year.

Alongside a series of photos of the gang spending time together during the COVID crisis, she wrote: "thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou (sic)!"