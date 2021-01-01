Robin Thicke insists relationship with ex Paula Patton has 'never been better'

Robin Thicke has never been in a better place with ex-wife Paula Patton than he is right now.

The Blurred Lines star and Paula, who share a 10-year-old son named Julian, called time on their marriage in 2014 - with their split becoming messy as they argued over custody of their child and various other issues.

However, now they've both moved on with their lives - Robin has three children with fiancée April Love Geary - he told editors at People that "communication" and "transparency" means his relationship with Paula has "never been better".

"There's so much emotion when you first break up, and there's so much stuff that spills over," he explained. "But time heals those wounds, and she's an incredible person.

"Once you can put yourself second, your son rises to the top and you go, 'It's not about us anymore.' We're very lucky the way everything has worked out."

And Robin added the results of their co-parenting system are clear to see in Julian's schoolwork.

"We're co-parenting at our very best, and it shows in Julian's results," the 43-year-old boasted. "He's thriving and has really blossomed this last year. He's so devoted to school. He's the opposite of me: I was the class clown in the back row. He's in the front of class and loves going to school."