Phoebe Bridgers: 'Marilyn Manson's record label should have dropped him years ago'

Phoebe Bridgers has slammed Marilyn Manson's record label for only dropping the singer after abuse allegations against him were made public.



The Kyoto star, who admitted that she stopped being a fan of the hitmaker after visiting his home and seeing his "rape room", alleged in several tweets that Manson's behaviour was overlooked by his label, band, and management.



And in an interview with CNN, Bridgers slammed Manson's label Loma Vista for only cutting ties with the Rock is Dead singer after Evan Rachel Wood and three other women went public with their allegations of abuse against him.



"I think it's very funny that Marilyn Manson's label decided to drop him right when the story went public, and people have just known about it for so long. I find that very annoying. I think it's a lot of performative activism, basically," she sighed.



"I think people should take more responsibility internally. It doesn't matter how many people know about it. You should look into things like you're the FBI. But when people make people money it's really hard - I know - it's really hard to walk away from that. But I think more people should."



The scandal has cost Manson a record deal and two TV roles.



He has issued a statement denying the abuse allegations against him, writing on Instagram: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."