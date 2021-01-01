NEWS Framing Britney Spears documentary contributors launching new podcast Newsdesk Share with :





Babs Gray and Tess Barker, two of the contributors from the controversial Framing Britney Spears documentary, are gearing up to launch a new podcast.



The New York Times Presents film, which explained Britney's current state and the conservatorship she is battling, aired last week and quickly became a viral sensation, with fans flocking to social media to promote the #FreeBritney movement, which launched last year amid concerns for the singer's wellbeing.



And hot on the heels of the success of the documentary, contributors Gray and Barker are preparing to further investigate Britney's situation in the upcoming podcast docuseries.



According to editors at Deadline, the series will feature interviews with people involved with Britney's case, including the paralegal who left an anonymous tip that was mentioned in Framing Britney Spears.



Gray and Barker are no strangers to the podcast world - they previously teamed up on Britney's Gram, a podcast in which they analysed possible meanings behind the mother-of-twos social media posts.



The new series is being produced for Stitcher's Witness Docs department, and will launch later this year.