Alice Cooper has had his COVID-19 jab

The 'Poison' hitmaker, 73, has revealed he and his wife, Sheryl, 64, have both previously had coronavirus, and he's urged everyone to have their vaccine when their time comes.



The couple had their jab at an immunisation centre in Phoenix, Arizona, set up by non-profit organisation, Team Rubicon, that utilises the skills of military veterans to "serve communities and to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises."



In a video shared on Team Rubicon’s Twitter page just after having a dose of the vaccine, Alice said: “We already had COVID but we’re getting vaccinated anyway.



“Everyone out here has been really nice and you don’t feel like you’re in danger of anything. So come on out. If you haven’t been vaccinated, come on out.”



His dancer spouse, Sheryl, added that it was "painless".



Meanwhile, the rocker recently released a free single to mark his birthday.



Alice dropped 'Social Debris' as a "gift to Detroit, to his fans and to himself" on 73rd birthday February 4.



He said: "The single 'Social Debris' is a gift to Detroit, to my fans and to myself. The track was written by the original Alice Cooper band. We never thought that we would ever fit in; the Alice Cooper band didn’t fit in with anybody, because we were doing things that no other band did. We didn’t fit in with the folk scene, we didn’t fit in with the metal scene, we really didn’t fit in with anything that was going on at that time. We just always felt like we were outsiders. We felt like we were social debris, we were in our own little world. So 'Social Debris' was just the original band writing a song about us, essentially. And it came out sounding like it belonged in 1971. That’s just the original band – you can’t change that, it’s great."



The was available for free for 24 hours from the artist's website.



What's more, Alice revealed his upcoming album, 'Detroit Stories', will be a celebration of Detroit rock.



He added: "Detroit was Heavy Rock central then. You’d play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces.



"You couldn’t be a soft-rock band or you’d get your a** kicked ... After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit was the only place that recognised the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit ... we were home.”