Bruce Springsteen's Jeep ad pulled following DWI arrest news

Bruce Springsteen's new Jeep commercial has been pulled from the firm's YouTube page, hours after news of the rock star's November DWI (driving while intoxicated) bust broke.



The singer's powerful and patriotic The Middle ad debuted online early on Sunday morning and aired during the Super Bowl hours later, becoming one of the big game's most popular commercials.



But the clip was yanked at lunchtime on Wednesday, and fans hoping to see it were directed to a message that read: "Video unavailable. This video is private."



The commercial has also been pulled from Jeep's Twitter account.



Springsteen was arrested on 14 November in his home state of New Jersey and charged with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. According to TMZ, Springsteen was cooperative throughout the run-in with police, and is now due to appear in court to face the counts in the coming weeks. It's believed to be the first such arrest for the 71 year old.



Jeep bosses have yet to comment on the drama.