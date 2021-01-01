NEWS Mary J. Blige, JAY-Z, Tina Turner, and LL Cool J lead nominees for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Newsdesk Share with :





Mary J. Blige, Tina Turner, JAY-Z, LL Cool J, and the Foo Fighters are among the contenders for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.



Blige, who has been previously nominated, was named by the organisation on the shortlist on Wednesday, before the final inductees are announced in May.



JAY-Z and the Foo Fighters both released debut albums in 1996, landing them in the eligibility zone that requires nominees have a catalogue dating back at least 25 years.



Nominees making their first appearance on the ballot despite being previously eligible include late Nigerian musician Fela Kuti and singer Dionne Warwick, in addition to Iron Maiden and The Go-Gos.



Others on the list include Carole King, Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, the New York Dolls, and Rage Against the Machine.



"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates" said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement obtained by People. "These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."



Music fans can cast their votes for their favourite stars from Wednesday until 30 April via the Rock Hall's website.

Meanwhile, Ohio music lovers can also vote in-person at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland.



Organisers are hoping that the Covid-19 situation will improve enough to allow for a live induction ceremony in the autumn, after last year's class had to settle for a taped HBO special.