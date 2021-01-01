NEWS Jade Thirlwall and Mel C to be interviewed by drag queens for new Instagram Live series Newsdesk Share with :





Jade Thirlwall, Mel C and Scissor Sisters singer Ana Matronic are among the stars set to take part in a brand new Instagram Live series for the U.K.'s biggest LGBTQ+ collective, Sink The Pink.



The weekly extravaganza will see a host of musical stars, also including former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Myleene Klass, Kate Nash and Charlotte Church interviewed by a legendary line-up of drag queens.



The Pop Tarts series kicks off with Charlotte on Wednesday at 7.30pm GMT, being interviewed by TeTe Bang, followed by Mel C chatting to Joan Oh on 17 February and Kate Nash talking to Petite Lame on 24 February.

Jade's conversation with Bimini Bon Boulash concludes the series on 31 March.



Little Mix's Jade is a big fan of the drag community, and served as guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. She apparently impressed TV bosses so much, that a career in presenting could be her next move after pop.



"The Beeb (BBC) see her as a young Davina McCall and are trying to come up with some concepts for her now," an insider told The Sun. "She shone on (Little Mix reality competition) The Search and really stood out when she was a guest on RuPaul."