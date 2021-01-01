Pink's daughter shines in mum's TikTok debut

Popstar Pink has proved her daughter has inherited her musical talents after showing off the nine-year-old's vocals in her first video on TikTok.

The Just Give Me a Reason singer gave fans a glimpse at Willow's star potential, as she shared video footage of the youngster belting out part of a track called, Cover Me In Sunshine.

Willow even displayed her sassy nature by snapping her fingers at the end of the cameo, as Pink turned the camera on herself as she smiled and laughed, "OK!"

Fans were quick to applaud the budding star for her efforts, with the clip picking up more than one million views.

"So vocals run in the family i see (sic)," remarked one follower, as another posted, "The Next Pink is born".

Pink shares Willow and son Jameson, four, with her husband Carey Hart.