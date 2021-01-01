NEWS Britney Spears speaks out after documentary premiere Newsdesk Share with :





Britney Spears has broken her silence following the premiere of a powerful documentary about her life in the spotlight.



Three days after the Hulu film Framing Britney Spears premiered in the U.S., the singer took to Twitter to suggest the documentary only told a fraction of her real story, which included details about her conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears, who has been in control of her life and career for over a decade.



"Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!!" she wrote on Tuesday.



"We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!!" she went on, urging: "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!!"



Britney also posted video footage of herself performing in her previous Las Vegas residency, which aired as part of the annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show at the end of 2017, and insisted she will one day return to the stage.



"Can't believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!!" she captioned the clip.



"I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! @NYRE" she added.



Britney's attorney has previously told court officials the pop superstar refuses to perform as long as her dad is her co-conservator, as she fights to have him permanently removed.



She was initially placed under the legal agreement following her infamous 2007 breakdown.